Miner stabbed to death in Kaneville robbery -after returning from interior to register baby’s birth

Police are on the hunt for the perpetrator/s who allegedly stabbed and killed a 36-year-old miner during a robbery on Thurs-day night in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Nelson Thomas, called ‘Nelo,’ succumbed to a single stab wound to the chest.

Guyana Police Force (GPF) spokesman Stan Gouveia yesterday confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the killing, which occurred around 9.30 pm.

No arrest had been made up to yesterday afternoon.