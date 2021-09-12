BCB hands over developmental fund to UCCA

BCB boss assures clubs continued support, announces plans for re-election

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), earlier this week handed over the development fund to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) while assuring clubs in the zone of continued support. BCB President, Hilbert Foster also announced his intention of seeking re-election for another two years when the BCB holds its Annual General Meeting in December.

Foster was unanimously re-elected at the last election.

He stated that he was committed to making Berbice cricket, the role model of West indies cricket and to make sure that every person felt part of the system even if they are not supportive of his slate.