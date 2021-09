Top junior swimmers for Peru encampment —ahead of South American junior championships

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) is expected to encamp eight of the top junior swimmers in Peru.

This is according to the Association’s President, Dwayne Scott who made this disclosure to Stabroek Sport Monday.

Scott disclosed that there was a swim meet August 22 which was used to select the swimmers.

The swimmers selected are Leon Seaton Jr., Paul Mahaica Jr., Daniel Claxton, Elliott Gonsalves, Sekhel Tzedeq, Aleka Persaud, Patrice Mahaica and Ariel Rodrigues.