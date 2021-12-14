$6.5M changing room unveiled at National Stadium -two more near completion at Gymnasium and Sports Hall

The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports on Sunday unveiled a public changing room at the National Stadium, Providence to the tune of $6.5M with two more expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The changing room is equipped with a shower, toilets and urinals and is situated at the far end of the tarmac where a volleyball and basketball court will be constructed in close proximity.

According to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr., the building is “First of all just aesthetically, it’s not a box,” while detailing, “this here is mainly for persons playing here and when we build the volleyball court right in this section here so…”