Boxing starved fans will soon be satiated with a card comprising three title fights as early as February.

This is according to USA-based prized fighter, Elton Dharry who is scheduled to headline the event tentatively set for February 5 at the National Stadium.

Dharry was scheduled to be in the ring here on Boxing Day at the same venue, but the card was postponed due to the prevailing pandemic situation and international cricket being played next month. Hence the February 5 ring date.