Lab mishap scuttles hopes of four MMA fighters for Abu Dhabi Worlds — Only Cave, D’Anjou to represent Guyana

And then there were two.

The Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation’s (GMMAF) efforts to have six participants at the upcoming World championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, were dashed by a United States Laboratory.

As a result, Ijaz Cave and Corwin D’Anjou will be the only two representatives at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships billed for January 24 – 29 in Abu Dhabi.

D’Anjou will compete in the Men’s Welterweight (77.1kg) division and Cave in the Men’s Light Heavyweight (93kg) category.