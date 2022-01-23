ANUG calls for urgent review of protocols to curb COVID spread

With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increasing by 40% and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions doubling during the first three weeks of the year, opposition party A New and United Guyana (ANUG) on Saturday called on the government to consider reinstituting restrictions to limit physical contact between citizens in order to curb the continuing spread the virus.

In particular, the party said there is need to review the allowance for some non-essential services as well as the continuation of face-to-face classes in schools.