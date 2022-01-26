Motie, Permaul set to play final Harpy Eagles practice match

The third and final four-day best versus best practice of the Guyana Harpy Eagles will bowl off today at the Guyana National Stadium from 09.30 hours with Gudakesh Motie and Veerasammy Permaul returning.

The venue, Providence National Stadium, represents a change in venue after the initial two matches were played at the Albion Community Development Centre ground in Berbice.

What has not changed however is the respective captains of the two sides Leon Johnson and Keemo Paul who remain leaders of their respective teams.