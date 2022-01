Australia sweep into semis with big win over Pakistan ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Australia yesterday became the third side into the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League semi-finals with a comprehensive win over Pakistan.

They joined England and Afghanistan in the final four with a 119-run success on a day where batting first was the order of the day.

Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller, as well as 47 from Campbell Kellaway, helped Australia to 276 for 7 from their 50 overs and that proved far too much for Pakistan in Antigua.