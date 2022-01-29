Hennessy officially adopts Burnham Court

Burnham Court, the ‘Mecca’ of basketball locally, was officially adopted by Hennessy last evening during a red carpet event.

Attended by guests including Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. who delivered the keynote address, the event ushered in a transformational chapter for the iconic venue.

Hennessy’s long term adoption of the 65-year old Burnham Court entailed the installation of new lights, refurbishing of the officials’ tables, players areas and the patron stand. Painting of the court and the establishment of a mobile VIP.

At the event there was also a 3×3 mini basketball tournament to commemorate the occasion.

The winning team earned a cash donation, medals and bragging rights.