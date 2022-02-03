Sports

ASA crash to fifth defeat despite Crandon’s 19 points

Guyanese national basketball players, Akeem Crandon and Israel Yaw failed to stop their team ASA from registering its fifth loss, going under to Rockland Community College 69-74 recently.

Yaw accounted for a double-double of 19 points and as many rebounds while Crandon assisted with three points and eight rebounds.

Earlier, the duo helped to engineer an 87-86 defeat of Bronx Community College in overtime. A double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds was registered by Crandon while Yaw chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds.