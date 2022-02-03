Gainda named skipper of ECDCB U15 squad

Arun Gainda has been named skipper of the East Coast Demerara Cricket Board (ECDCB) 15-member squad to participate in the upcoming Demerara Cricket Board Inter -Association tournament.

The ECDCB yesterday announced their squad of 15 players along with the reserves for the five-team DCB U15 Inter-Association competition.

The Inter-Association competition, which also involves Georgetown, West Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Upper Demerara, will precede the Guyana Cricket Board/Dave Narine Imports and Exports Under-15 Inter-County tournament which is expected to be played later this month.

According to a release from the ECDCB, Gainda possesses a wealth of experience at this level, having first represented the GCB’s President X1 team at the tender age of 11-years-old. He, subsequently progressed to play for Demerara Under-15 in 2019.

The East Coast Demerara Cricket Board Under-15 squad is:

Arun Gainda (Captain), Trilok Nanan (Vice Captain), Mickel Sharma, Ravin Persaud, Rishi Seodat, Alonzo Ramsingh, Antonio Chan, Munesh Outar, Gopaul Ramchand, Aaron Kissoon, Mohan Jagernauth, Udesh Jaikarran, Fauiz Ali and Adrian Kissoon.

The reserves are: Joshua Bollers, Nicholas Rukhdeo, Daniel Kissoon, Richardo Singh and Amit Prashad.