Akeem Rajkumar called ‘Barney’ is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the murder of clothes vendor, 24-year-old Carlos DeShawn Waithe on Monday morning.

Rajkumar’s last known address is Leopold Street

The police in a bulletin said that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Rajkumar is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6977, 225-8196, 226-9941, 226-1326, 225-3061, 225-3650, 911 or the nearest police station.