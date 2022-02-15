Visa issues delay Haitian club’s participation in CONCACAF Champions League

FLORIDA, CMC – Cavaly AS’ first leg Round of 16 CONCACAF Champions League match scheduled for today has been pushed back three days because of visa troubles facing the Haitian professional football club.

CONCACAF confirmed on Sunday that the match has now been scheduled for Friday.

It said in a statement that Cavaly AS, the only club from the Caribbean in the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, had made a formal request for the match against the New England Revolution to be postponed “due to challenges the Haitian club is facing in their attempts to obtain the necessary visas to travel”.

“CONCACAF has agreed to this request and the match has been rescheduled to Friday, February 18, at 5:30 pm ET,” the region’s football governing body stated, thanking the opposing team for its “flexibility and understanding in discussions regarding this matter”.

The match will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Cavaly AS, which is debuting in the tournament this year, is set to face New England Revolution again at the same venue next Tuesday.