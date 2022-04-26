Dharry eyes world title shot against Rodriguez

In the aftermath of capturing the WBC International super flyweight title on Saturday night, Elton Dharry is ready for another shot at bringing Guyana its next world title.

Dharry survived a terrifying final round knockdown against a game Orlando Penalba of Panama to claim the vacant title at the National Stadium. The unanimous victory which stretched his record to 26 (15KOs)-6-1, puts him firmly on the path to a world title shot versus WBC Super flyweight world champion, Jesse Rodriguez.

In an interview with this publication yesterday during a celebratory lunch at the Everest Cricket Club pavilion, Dharry said he is ready for his shot.

“My next fight should be a world title shot. I was promised a world title fight if I won this title and I did just that so I am hoping that they (principals of the WBC) live up to their word because I lived up to doing what I set out to do and that was winning this title.”

Dharry, who has been calling out world champions in his division, fought for the WBA super-flyweight title in 2019. However, he lost to Andrew Maloney in the latter’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia, in a controversial ninth-round stoppage after the ring side doctor stopped the fight due to an eye injury, a fight which Dharry said he was dominating.

The USA-based orthodox fighter said he will ‘push hard’ to have the potential world title fight staged here later in the year, but professed he has no problem journeying to the backyard of the undefeated Rodriguez 15 (10 KOs) who resides in San Antonio, Texas.

“It all depends on the champion. He is from Texas, if he decides for it to take place in Texas we will have to be there, either Texas or Vegas. But we will push hard to get it here in Guyana, if not I will go wherever he wants to fight me. I have no problem going anywhere to fight anybody.”

Meanwhile, at the celebratory lunch, Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., was on hand to congratulate the new champion and he reiterated the government’s commitment and support for the fistic sport by President Irfaan Ali and the senior cabinet. Ramson Jr., stated, “We will allocate $130M towards renovation of the Sports Hall and invest another $20M in gyms and equipment for boxing. We are extremely proud of this achievement by Elton, one that proves to the world that no matter how hard you knock down a Guyanese, we will get back up and win” he concluded.