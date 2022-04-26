Sparta Boss, Gold is Money and Back Circle record easy wins

Heavyweights Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, and Back Circle fashioned easy wins when the 4th edition of the Magnum Independence Futsal Cup kicked off on Sunday at the National Park tarmac.

Sparta Boss made light work of Alexander Village, winning by a 6-1 scoreline. Experienced campaigner Eusi Phillips fashioned a hat trick in the sixth, 22nd, and 24th minutes.

Supporting sign conversions in the 12th, 15th and 23rd minutes respectively were Nicholas MacArthur, Job Caesar, and Darron Niles. On target in the loss was Errol Bacchus netted in the 17th minute.