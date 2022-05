Rose Hall Jammers boxing gym ran out winners of the fifth Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Pepsi/Mike Parris U16 boxing competition yesterday at the National Gymnasium.

Jammers ended on eight points while second place went to Vergenoegen Boxing Gym with six points.

The Forgotten Youth Foundation with four points, Young Achievers with three points and newcomers Pace and Power of Independence Boulevard, with two points, were the other participating gyms.