Schools may remain open for July, August period – Manickchand

The Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday announced that schools may have to remain open during the July/August vacation period in order to address the learning loss incurred by children who were forced to be away from school for almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A press release on the MoE’s Facebook page showed students returning in full yesterday with Grade Seven and Year One Nursery pupils turning out for their first day of classes. The release noted that it was the MoE’s decision to have a phased reopening with the other grades having returned to school on April 25th and April 28th.