No impact for Taylor in opening defeat

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, CMC – Former West Indies Women skipper Stafanie Taylor made a return from injury but had very little impact as her Tornadoes went down to Falcons by 41 runs in the opening match of the Fairbreak Invitational here yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who has battled injury over the last 12 months, made only 10 and did not feature with the ball, Tornadoes failing to chase down a challenging 151 at Kowloon Cricket Club.

Sent in, Falcons were carried to 150 for six off 20 overs by Theertha Satish who top-scored with 57 from 40 deliveries and Mariko Hill who chipped in with 38 from 25 balls.

England’s Danni Wyatt perished without scoring in the third over with two runs on the board but Satish came to her side’s rescue, posting 28 for the second wicket with Chamari Athapaththu (15), 24 for the third wicket with captain Suzie Bates (5) before adding a pivotal 61 for the fourth wicket with Hill.

Satish, an 18-year-old left-hander from United Arab Emirates, struck seven fours and three sixes while Hill, a 27-year-old right-hander from Hong Kong, punched three fours and a brace of sixes.

South Africa leg-spinner Sune Luus (2-38) and Winifred Duraisingam (2-34), a Malaysian seamer, led the Tornadoes attack.

In reply, Tornadoes had their top order demolished to be 17 for three in the fifth over, Taylor one of the wickets to fall when she was bowled by South Africa pacer Marizanne Kapp (3-4), after lashing two fours in 17 balls at the crease.

Luus then tried to salvage the run chase, striking five fours and two sixes in a 35-ball top score of 48 but lacked support and watched as the innings fizzled out.

Sornnarin Tippoch, a 36-year-old Thai off-spinner, supported Kapp with three for 13.

The tournament runs until April 16.