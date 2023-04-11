Junior nets hat-trick as Sparta Boss mauls Thomas Lands 8-2

Sparta Boss, NA United, Ballers Empire and California Square recorded victories when the Kashif and Shanghai ‘One Guyana Futsal Championships’ commenced Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Sparta Boss mauled Thomas Lands 8-2. Jermin Junior led the rout with a hat-trick in the 14th, 22nd and 28th minute whilst Ryan Hackett supported with a double in the 12th and 16th minute. Adding goals in the fourth, 13th and 25th minute respectively were Eusi Phillips, Kelsey Benjamin, and Nicholas MacArthur.