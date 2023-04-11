Guyana go down 0-3 to USA in Pan Am Hockey U21 c/ships

Guyana’s men Under-21 squad suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA) in their opening Pool B match of the Junior Pan American Hockey championships being played at the National Hockey Centre in St. Michael, Barbados yesterday.

The Guyanese were on the back foot from as early as the opening minute of play when the USA were awarded a penalty corner. The ensuring play was converted by Katz Wyatt. There was more pressure for the Guyana squad when Grewal Mehtab scored in the 16th minute to give the Americans a 2-0 lead before the end of the first quarter. The USA held the lead at half time.