Imlach says execution key to Academy success 

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Tevin Imlach believes execution will be critical in West Indies Academy’s pursuit of a second win in the Headley Weekes Tri-Series, when they clash with Team Weekes starting here today.

“It’s really about keeping it simple. Obviously we have our strengths, they have their strengths as players but it’s about executing at the end of the day,” said the 26-year-old wicketkeeper.

“It showed in the last game. Once you execute your skills, the result will take care of itself. So it’s all about keeping it simple, sticking to our plans and pray that goes well for us in this game.”

WI Academy made light of their underdog tag last week when they beat Team Headley, led by West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, by seven wickets at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Boasting an inexperienced side with five players on first class debut, the development side outplayed Team Headley in every facet to come away with an impressive win inside three days.

Fast bowler Johann Layne, one of those players on debut, grabbed a five-wicket haul while Kevlon Anderson, in only his fourth first class outing, struck a superb 153.

“I don’t think much people gave us a chance coming in, obviously being the Academy with a lot of younger guys,” said Imlach.

“But I think the guys showed great spirit and great determination to pull this off. It shows that once you’re committed and you’re willing to put in the work, it can go a long way.”

He added: “I was very proud [of Layne and Anderson], watching those young guys refreshing their careers and making such strides.

“It was very important for their careers moving forward and it’s good for West Indies cricket as well.”

Guyanese Imlach suffered a first innings failure when he was dismissed cheaply for four but said he was thrilled with the outcome of the game after finishing on eight not out as WI Academy overhauled the 59 required for victory.

“I was really just trying to contribute in any way I could, with the gloves or with the bat,” Imlach said.

“Unfortunately, the first innings didn’t go according to plan but I’m happy I could’ve added something in the second innings.”