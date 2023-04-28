National Basketball Coaching Association to stage elections on Sunday

The Guyana Basketball Coaching Association will stage its electoral congress on Sunday at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.

This was disclosed by an official release from the entity. According to the correspondence, the nominations for executive officials will occur on the day of the process, whilst only registered members and representatives from the four associations will be eligible to exercise their franchise.

The release also stated that recognised basketball entities that are also affiliated with the federation will also be eligible to vote. The positions that will be contested are: President, 1st Vice-President, 2nd Vice-President, 3rd Vice-President, Treasurer, Secretary, Assistant Secretary Treasurer, and Public Relations Officer. Travis Seymour will serve as the Returning Officer.