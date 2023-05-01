Handyman stabbed to death near West Dem bar

A 45-year-old Stabroek Market handyman was on Saturday evening stabbed to death by three men on bicycles in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar, New Road Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, in what appears to be a random attack.

Dead is Wafad Wahab called Ricky of Lot 6 Harlem, West Coast Demerara.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at about 18:50 hrs on Saturday. The report said that at about 18:00 hrs, Wahab went to Lot 139 New Road to visit his aunt Kumarie, who had arrived from the United States. However, when Wahab arrived there his aunt recognised that he was under the influence of alcohol. She reportedly told him that she did not like seeing him in such a condition, so he must go home, relax and return the following day to see her. Wahab left, walking east along the road.