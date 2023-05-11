Six Guyanese benefit from democracy programme in India

Six Guyanese were among 35 delegates from ten different countries who benefited from the 9th Gen-Next Democracy Network Programme hosted by India as part of its 75th independence anniversary celebrations.
A release from the Gen-Next Network, said that the programme, hosted by the Govern-ment of India through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) from April 10 – 19 involved delegates from Guyana, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Croatia, Luxembourg, Mongolia, Portugal, Slovakia and South Africa.