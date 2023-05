Dharry putting in work ahead of Sunday’s ‘Return of the Scorpio’ card

With just a week to go for the ‘Return of the Scorpio’ Pro/Am card, the combatants are ramping up their preparations.

Chief among them is the May 21 event headliner, Elton Dharry, who has his hard hat on, putting in sweat-soaked workouts at the world famous Gleason’s Gym.

The USA-based Dharry will headline the event at the National Gymnasium with Dexter ‘De Kid’ Marques in the co-feature against a pair of game Colombians.