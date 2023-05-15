Tatum drops Game 7-record 51 points as Celtics destroy 76ers

Jayson Tatum poured in a record-setting 51 points and the Boston Celtics used a 28-3 run in the third quarter to defeat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 yesterday in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Tatum’s 51 points broke the NBA record for points scored in a Game 7, set earlier this postseason when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry scored 50. Tatum was 17-for-28 from the field, including 6-of-10 on 3-point attempts. Tatum also had 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

“It felt great,” Tatum said. “This was a back-and-forth series. Obviously I didn’t play well in the first half last game and I was just happy to get that opportunity to bounce back. … Game 7 is all about win or go home.”