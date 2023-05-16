Thirty agro processors in accelerator programme

Thirty small and growing agro-processing business leaders participating in this year’s Economic Development Accelerator (EDA) programme, according to a statement yesterday from the US Embassy.

In partnership with the Guyana Economic Development Trust and the Inter-American Development Bank, USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean launched this programme in 2021 to train local agro-processors seeking new and innovative ways to grow their businesses.

Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch attended the EDA awards ceremony and delivered the keynote remarks. Five companies will benefit from a USD 5,000 grant each to boost their capability to scale operations for supplying the domestic market as well as exporting.

In her remarks, Lynch underscored the support of the United States for addressing food security in Guyana and in the region, the release said.