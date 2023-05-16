CARIFTA Games gold medallist Springer spearheads team to S/American C/ships

A podium chasing Track and Field outfit departed for Colombia last evening to compete in the South American Athletics U-20 Championships.

Spearheaded by this year’s CARIFTA Games 400m gold medalist, Tianna Springer, the contingent comprises seven athletes and three officials.

Prior to departure to the May 19-21 biennial event in Bogota, they met with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle yesterday in the boardroom of the Ministry on Main Street.