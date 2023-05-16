Western Tigers maul Milerock 10-0

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Western Tigers recorded victories when season five of the Guyana Football Federation Elite League commenced Sunday night at the Police Sports Club ground,Eve Leary.

GPF arrested the two-time defending champions Fruta Conquerors 2-0. Samuel Garnett spurned a glorious opportunity to hand the Tucville-based outfit the lead in the 15th minute. He raced onto a through pass to be in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, but only succedded in firing his effort wide of the lower left corner.

The miss proved to be costly as former Fruta Conquerors forward Nicholas MacArthur handed the hosts the lead in the 28th minute, lashing his effort into the right corner from inside the centre of the penalty area, after receiving a left-side cross which evaded the entire backline.