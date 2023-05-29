The DNC reiterates that the sooner the Exxon contract is voided by our courts the better

Dear Editor,

The Democratic National Congress extends heart-felt Independence Anniver-sary Greetings on the observance of Fifty-Seven years of Guyana’s Independence from Britain. Indeed, we also extend sincere condolences to the families and community of Mahdia which endured the loss of nineteen young children, plus numerous others injured during the fire at Mahdia. Words are no comfort for the families of these lost loved ones, but the Democratic National Congress, Guyana, even the Diaspora, commiserate with grieving family members as they grapple with their grief, the impossibility of their tragic loss.

Guyana’s Independence Anniversaries have become an occasion for reflection, education, national dialogue and organiz-ing our national, human, political resources to meeting the challenges of the ever increasing failures of our govern-ments to implement simple economic solutions to problems which have mired an ever increasing and now approximate 48% of Guyanese in poverty. Indeed, we have all witnessed our elected government officials taking sides with Exxon as they hurry to reassure this company that they have Guyana cornered lock, stock and barrel. The DNC again wishes to reiterate that the Exxon contract itself is basis enough for it being voided by our courts, and the sooner this is done, the better. The DNC takes this opportunity to salute our courts which have asserted themselves to reach international acclaim as countries with similar issues search for valuable references.

The unfolding of events surrounding the Exxon contract between the previous and current administrations are of such outrage to me that I have explained it elsewhere as this was explained as follows: “Governments around the world know that they have never seen such stupidity in government. They know the traits of inept, corrupt third world politi-cians selling out their country. Because there is no government which would ever agree to pay the income taxes of a multi-billion dollar energy corporation.” (https://dncgy.org/bringing-guyana-into-the-21st-century-2/) This my fellow Guyanese, is our reality, the challenge we face as a nation.

I itemize a number of major issues without going into too much depth which the Democratic National Congress would like to see addressed as a matter of national priority as we reflect on our 57 years of Independence:

Nationalizing the Berbice Bridge and lowering its toll charges to compare with the Demerara Harbour Bridge. This will go a far way in spurring economic activity in Berbice.

The closure of GUYSUCO coordinated with grant of a financial package to all sugar workers plus land distributed within a policy framework in which government supports the development of these lands, inclusive of the provision of sheep, goats, other animals which can go a long way to becoming a stable supply of meat not only for Guyana but the Caribbean.

$70,000/month flat adjustment for all public servants not included in the income adjustment implemented by government earlier this year.

Implementation of unemployment insurance along with substantial welfare payments to Guyana’s poor and destitute families/individuals.

Increase pensions to $112,500/mth.

Salaries/Contacts for our nation’s sports professionals, coaches, trainee athletes who dedicate tremendous amounts of their time and efforts spurring themselves to excellence.

Strengthening Guyana’s regulatory framework to ensure that our institutions have the legal and regulatory structure to protect Guyana from the vagaries of unscrupulous multinational corporations.

Once again, Happy 57th Independence Anniversary To All Guyanese. We Salute You As We Together Strive To Realize Our Dreams For Our Country With One People, One Nation, One Destiny.

Sincerely,

Craig Sylvester,

Democratic National Congress