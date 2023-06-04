The strengths and limits of Neo-liberal Analysis and Policy Prescription for Guyana, the Americas newest Petrostate Part Six

Introduction

Judging from the frequent feedback, which readers of this column regularly provide to me it seems they are very impressed by the exceptional speed with which Guyana has been able to move from its First Find [May 2015] to its First Oil [December 2019]. And further to this exceptional behaviour of its petroleum creaming curve, they continue to remain impressed that, within the very first three years of production 2020 – 2022 Guyana has reached a position where the Lead Contractor in the oil sector boasts of 10 billion-plus barrels of oil equivalent, boe, in proven resources.

As noted, by H1 2020, Guyana had been speedily classed as the newest emerging Petrostate, and further interrogated by scholars with strong credentials in the extractivist and neoextractivist schools of thought [Canterbury D and Clavijo W].