Crossover to PPP/C to come up against APNU candidate who was embroiled in 2016 molestation case East and West Ruimveldt battle…

By Abigail Headley

Recent crossover from APNU to the PPP/C, Trichria Richards will come up against APNU candidate, Winston Harding who had been embroiled in a child molestation scandal causing his party to withdraw support from him in the 2016 local government elections.

Also contesting the First-Past-The-Post contest in East and West Ruimveldt on June 12 is Jamall Adams of an independent group.

Stabroek News spoke with all three candidates.