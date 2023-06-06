King enthused by ‘excited ideas’ from Sammy’s team

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Opener Brandon King says he has bought into the “exciting ideas” put forward by the new white-ball management team headed by Darren Sammy, and believes the outlook for the side is a bright one.

The 28-year-old struck a run-a-ball 112 as West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in the opening One-Day International of the three-match series here Sunday.

King said the recent changes in the management unit had resulted in new perspectives in the West Indies approach. “Change sometimes can be good, it can be bad. I think it depends on how you look at it,” the Jamaican said. “It’s a fresh start and they’ve brought some exciting ideas and ways in which we want to play the game, and I’m very much on board with that. “So it’s looking very positive for the future and hopefully we can continue playing in the way we started in this first game.”

Sammy, a two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, was appointed head coach last month, filling the position left vacant following Phil Simmons’s resignation last November. The 39-year-old Sammy was joined by a support staff comprising former West Indies captain Carl Hooper, former West Indies head coach Floyd Reifer and former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin. “The atmosphere is very good. We’re building towards something. I think this group has a lot to offer, even coming from the last series that we played in South Africa,” King said. “We are playing really well together and we gel really well and the camp is very positive.

“We have new staff as well that are bringing a lot of positive energy towards the game so I am very excited to be among this group right now.”

King’s hundred came in his 23rd ODI and included a dozen fours and four sixes. His first fifty required 74 balls but his second fifty was quicker, needing only 33 balls.

His previous best score in ODIs had been an unbeaten 91 against the Netherlands a year ago and having now reached three figures, King said he was hoping more such scores followed.

“I’m very relieved. I’m just happy I could get it in a winning cause. I’m excited to push on and hopefully get a few more but I’m very happy to have done it,” King said. “It must be my best [innings] because it’s my first century in the format, so I would definitely rate it as the best. I am hoping to get even better ones in the future but for now this is the best.” He continued: “The pitch here is traditionally slow and low so the bowlers know they have to bowl wicket to wicket to make it difficult for the batsmen. “I think the total (203) we were chasing – the bowlers did a good job so the chase wasn’t a high pressure situation. You could bat normally and wait for the bat balls and keep ticking it over.”

West Indies face UAE in the second ODI today.