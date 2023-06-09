UG students exposed to reclamation engineering at Vreed-en-Hoop shore base

Students of the University of Guyana’s Faculty of Technology were this week exposed to reclamation and construction engineering techniques used to create the artificial island in the Demerara River and the shore base at Vreed-en-Hoop.

The students’ visit was in keeping with the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) commitment to help increase the technical capacity of Guyanese. While at the site, the students engaged the construction team on the ground by querying the various techniques, reasons for employing those techniques and the preferences of one material or method over the other, among other pertinent engineering questions about the facility and its construction, a release from VEHSI said. The construction team also explained the project’s rigorous construction schedule, environmental compliance and answered questions about qualifications and experience needed to be part of this type of construction project.