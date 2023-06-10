Guyana men, women’s pairs advance to doubles quarterfinals

Guyana men and women’s pairs advanced to the doubles quarter-finals following victories against Barbados and Bolivia players respectively on the penultimate day of the Pan American Squash qualifiers yesterday in Cartagena, Colombia.

The men’s pair of Alex Arjoon and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal got the better of Barbados’ Khamal Cumberbatch and Shawn Simpson 8-11, 11-6, 11-6 and will now square off with the United States of America duo while Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes defeated Natalia Arancibia and Vanessa Rios 11-3, 11-6 to advance to meet Pilar Etchechhouri and Valentina Portiere of Argentina in the quarters. Barbados were also on the receiving end against their Guyanese counterparts in the mixed doubles with Nicolette Fernandes and Jason Ray Khalil teaming up to best Amanda Haywood and Darien Benn 11-8, 11-4. They now face Antonella Falcione and Miguel Pujoi of Argentina in the quarter-finals.