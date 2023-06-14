Jawalla wins twice,Waramadong once

Jawalla and Waramadong recorded victories when the inaugural Upper Mazaruni Inter-Village U18 Football Championship commenced on Sunday evening at the Edwin United Sports ground.

Jawalla recorded two wins on the night. In their opening match, Jawalla overcame Kamarang 1-0 compliments of a Rickenson Jacobs conversion in the ninth minute. Jawalla then crushed Kako 7-1 in their second match to maintain their perfect record.

Lebron Hunter bagged a double in the 18th and 21st minute, whilst Deon Williams recorded a brace in the 16th and 33rd minute. Supporting with strikes in the 40th, 41st, and 55th minute apiece were Didan Hunter, Bevon Jones and Antonio Isaacs respectively.