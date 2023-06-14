Thompson, Henry, Benjamin outstanding at GKF national junior c/ships

Jude Thompson, Sariah Harry and Chelsea Benjamin were among the outstanding karatekas when the Guyana Karate Federation (GKF) conducted its National Junior Championships Sunday at the National Gymnasiums on Mandela Avenue.

Thompson swept the male 15-17 kata and kumite 55KG titles, whilst Harry clinched both the female 6-8 kata and kumite contests. Benjamin secured victories in the female 12-14 kata and kumite competitions.

According to a press release, 99 participants from five dojos ranging from 6-17 years of age, participated in the event.