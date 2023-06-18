Taxi driver charged with unlawful restraint remanded to prison

Warren Bentick, a taxi driver appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday to answer to a charge of unlawful restraint that was read to him and which he denied.

It is alleged that on 10th June, he unlawfully restrained a woman and took her against her will to a location that she did not request. The Police Prosecutor told the court that the virtual complainant boarded a taxi at the Demerara Harbour Bridge and told the driver that she was going to a specific location.

However, when she got into the vehicle the driver drove past her destination, taking her to Le Repentir Cemetery. Police Prosecutor Morris objected to bail on the grounds that the accused has an ongoing sexual offence matter that will be brought before the court. Bail was refused and Bentick was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 21st July, 2023.