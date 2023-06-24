Man charged over Norton St cannabis

Forty-year-old Shane Hopkinson appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where he was charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the prosecution, on Wednesday, June 21, a police mobile patrol acting on information, attended a location in Norton Street, Georgetown and saw Hopkinson in front of a yard with a bulky plastic bag in his hand acting in a suspicious manner. A constable approached the defendant and took possession of the bag. Upon inspection it was observed to contain 38 transparent zip lock plastic bags, each containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.