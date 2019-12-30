Tiwari ends golf season with New Trend Auto tournament victory

The Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday capped off an exceptional year with Kalyan Tiwari walking away as champion in the New Trend Auto tournament.

Played with a lush green outfield, the tournament was scored via best gross score with Tiwari, who returned after a short hiatus ending on 67/16. William Walker was second with 68/12 while Mohanlall Dinanauth (68/6) rounded off the podium. Patrick Prashad (72/8), Shanella London (72/15) and Rabindranauth Persaud (72/16) tied for fourth.

Owner of New Trend Auto, Rudy Ramalingum, whose first golf tournament sponsorship was under the Foodtown banner in June 2018, also sponsored under the New Trend Auto banner in March 2019 and has again stepped in to readily support development of golfing in Guyana and the Lusignan Golf Club, with this year-end tournament.