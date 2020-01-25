Constable charged with assaulting businessman gets bail

A police constable was yesterday charged with assaulting a businessman six months after the alleged assault occurred. Police Constable 23034, Jamal Watson, 27, was arraigned before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in her Georgetown Courtroom where he was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. It is alleged that on July 17th, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Watson unlawfully assaulted Jermaine Wilson, so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

Watson, who has been a police officer for the last four years denied the charge. However, the auto spare parts businessman told the court that since the alleged assault, he has been on the police’s radar. Constantly being stopped by officers and was even taken to the Criminal Investigation Department for an alleged murder.