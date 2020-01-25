Leopold St woman stabbed in Christmas Day melee dies

Latoya Haywood succumbed to her injuries on Thursday afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where she was a patient for close to a month after being stabbed on Christmas morning.

The deceased and mother of two, who resided at 57 Leopold and Cross streets suffered a stab wound in the region of her heart from a woman who was involved in a feud with the victim’s cousin.

When this newspaper visited, the cousin was still visibly shaken by the death of Haywood and fought back tears at the memory of what happened on the day in question.