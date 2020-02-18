Bentley gets emotional farewell

Jude Bentley took his last ride on Sunday as hundreds showed up to pay their final respect to the former national cyclist who died in a fatal accident on February 8 while training.

During the emotional farewell, tributes flowed in and around the World Vision New Testament Church of God in David Street Kitty. So too were the tears of those for the father of six who represented Guyana at the Commonwealth Games in 2006.

The 41 year-old who died in his Carlton Wheelers racing kit, was best remembered as a role model and a benefactor to many young cyclists.