Suriname Masters team levels three match series

SV Ratio FC of Paramaribo, Suriname, defeated Team Guyana 1-0 to level the three-match series 1-1 when the Goodwill International Masters Football Championship continued on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Bourda.

Fineal Burgzone recorded what proved to be the winning goal in the 22nd minute. The tournament is being for the prestigious Modern Optical Trophy. This was disclosed by Sheldon Bobb, the coordinator and organizer of the event. Guyana defeated SV Ratio 2-0 in the opening match of the series.

The Guyana team which lost the second match, consisted of Omally Nassy [captain], Sherwin Scott, Gerald Grittens, Shem Porter, Sam Sittlington, Kwasi Henry, Osborne Gomes, Dexter Brandt, Conrad Loncke, Octiv Graham, Dellon Alleyne, Deron Bowen, Mark Anthony, Michael Osborne, Anson Lynch, Ken Harvey, Ryan Ostlmo and Shawn Moonsammy.

The other sponsors for the event are Bounty Farm Limited and Oasis Café. The date and venue for the final match will be announced shortly.