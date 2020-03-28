Region Ten curfew against COVID-19 sparks panic buying in Linden

Following the announcement that Region Ten officials will be imposing a curfew in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Linden residents under the impression that it was a lockdown began panic buying yesterday.

According to the region’s Public Relations Officer Rawle Nelson, sections of the media suggested that regional authorities had imposed a lockdown on the region, leaving persons under the impression that they will not be allowed out of their homes. As a result, hundreds of persons in Linden rushed to supermarkets and began panic buying.

Linden Mayor Waneka Arrindell subsequently told local television that the region is not under lockdown.