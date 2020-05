Section of Railway Embankment to be closed for vote recount

The Guyana Police Force Traffic Department yesterday advised that from today the Railway Embankment between UG Road and Conversation Tree will be closed to vehicles to facilitate arrangements for the recount of votes from the March 2nd General Elections at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The recount is set to begin tomorrow.

In a statement, the police said that the following traffic arrangements will be put in place from 6 am today, May 5, 2020 until further notice.