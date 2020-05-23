No COVID-19 cases from latest tests

The Public Health Ministry yesterday said that no new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were recorded from its latest round of testing.

This was revealed on Friday afternoon during the ministry’s COVID-19 update, where Dr Ertenisa Hamilton revealed that 37 more tests had been administered.

Hamilton said the number of persons tested had increased to 1366, while the number of confirmed cases remained at 127. She noted that the ministry will be moving its mobile testing sites to Cornelia Ida on the West Coast of Demerara, and Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara.