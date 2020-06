GBA still fighting for safe return of boxers

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will continue to do all in its power to repatriate the four boxers who have been stranded for almost three months in Cuba.

In a GBA press release to the media yesterday it was noted…

“Today marks the 87th day that Colin Keevin Allicock, Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam and Dennis Thomas are stranded in Cuba.