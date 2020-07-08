‘Corona Cricket’ Commences!

Back page comment

Today marks the dawn of a new era. A time when sport, as we know it looked as if it was becoming extinct. That is why the start of today’s test series between the West Indies and England has attracted so much attention and is of so much importance. Sure it is being played without fans, in a bubble-type, bio-secure environment and with a host of temporary regulations brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the first global pandemic in 100 years which has swept and continues to sweep through the world like a cyclone wreaking havoc worldwide.

For today’s test match there will be no hi-five celebrations and no rush to embrace a bowler or a fielder after a wicket has been taken.

There is also the Black Lives Matter movement which will see both teams showing some signs of support and at home the never ending saga of the not so recent general elections. Sport, as usual, gives all of us a respite from the problems plaguing the world. It is our refuge in times like these. We look forward eagerly to the first ball being bowled. And may the best team win.